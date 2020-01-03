The Washington Post

JOHN STOCKTON

Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC
20016
(202)-966-6400
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
Washington, DC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
Washington, DC
John Henry Lewis Stockton  
(Age 92)  

Of Kensington, MD passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 after a long battle with Vascular Dementia at Arden Courts of Kensington. He was surrounded by his wife and daughters.
 
John leaves behind his wife of 63 years (Edith Plater Stockton), his daughters, Sharman Dyson, Anne Stockton and Jennifer Cunningham (Randall), grandson, James L. Dyson IV (LaTashia), granddaughter, Morgan Cunningham and grandson, Nikoli Cunningham and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. John was preceded in death by his four sisters, his mom and dad.
 
Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Washington, DC. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Suitland, MD. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 3, 2020
Washington, DC   (202) 966-6400
