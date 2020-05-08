Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN STONE III. View Sign Service Information Pumphrey Funeral Home 300 W. Montgomery Ave. Rockville , MD 20850-2805 (301)-762-3939 Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Viewing Private Pumphrey Funeral Home Send Flowers Notice

STONE JOHN G. STONE, III John G. Stone III of Washington D.C., beloved husband of Jackie Edgett, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 30, 2020, at the age of 87. Son of the late John G. Stone, Jr. and Helen (Ramey) Stone, John was born on March 13, 1933 in Washington D.C. and grew up in Rockville, Maryland and Wilmington, Delaware. He graduated from Alexis I duPont High School and then attended the Goldey-Beacom Business College in Delaware before entering the U.S.

These positions included leadership roles in the Redevelopment Land Agency, where he was a project director involving the development of plans for the revitalization of the downtown area. While continuing to direct downtown planning programs, he prepared the initial plan for the Fort Lincoln project, assisted in the establishment of the Shaw project planning program and coordinated the 1969 Riot Damage report to the Mayor. In addition, he worked with the D.C. Office of Personnel, where he was instrumental in leading the effort to put into place the regulations to implement the District's new personnel system provided for in the Home Rule Charter. At the end of his tenure with DCOP, he oversaw the development of the reorganization plan to establish the new Department of Administrative Services where he then went on to serve as the Chief of Policy and Management. He retired in 1991 from the D.C. Education Licensure Commission as Executive Director, where he instituted management and financial systems to strengthen and enhance the function of the Commission. Upon his retirement, he received a Distinguished Public Service Award from the District government and with contributions from friends, he established a scholarship fund in his name to benefit D.C. public high school students planning a career in public service. Over the past 28 years, over $100,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students from the former Public Service Academy at Anacostia Senior High School, the Health and Human Services Academy at Eastern High School and the Thurgood Marshall Public Charter School. In retirement, John's commitment to public service and the education of inner-city children continued. He became the Chair of the Board of Directors of the D.C. Education Licensure Commission and stepped in to head the Public Employee's Roundtable (PER) when the Executive Director departed. In recognition of his many contributions to the PER he was awarded its highest recognition, the Jack Niles' Medal of Honor Award. He continued to work with both Anacostia Senior High School and the Business Advisory Committee for the Health and Human Services Academy at Eastern High School. John also served twice as the president of the Council of Former Federal Executives and was a dedicated member of the American Society for Public Administration, NCAC. In 1994, John received ASPA's Keeper of the Flame Award which was established to recognize post retirement contributions to public service. Also in retirement, John served as the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Center for Assault Prevention, a non-profit whose mission was to educate children on strategies to reduce bullying in schools. In addition, he served as the Secretary and Treasurer of the John G. Stone III Scholarship Fund and was a member of the Chevy Chase post of the VFW and served as Quartermaster. A lion of public service, a supporter of public school education, the consummate professional and a kind man, he will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife, partner and companion of over 33 years, Jackie Edgett, daughter Corby Stone Rosewag (Charlie), son Geoffrey V. Stone (Darlene), grandsons Airman Jacob R. Stone, U.S. Airforce, and Seaman Griffin E. Stone, U.S. Navy , granddaughter Tiffany R. Glass (Christopher), great-grandson, Cameron D. Glass, and devoted cat Beanie. He was predeceased in death by his ex-wife, Doris Booth Baker. A private viewing will be held on Saturday, May 9th at Pumphrey's Funeral Home in Rockville, MD followed by interment at Potomac United Methodist Church Cemetery in Potomac, MD. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the John G. Stone III Scholarship Fund at 4600 Connecticut Avenue N.W. #105, Washington D.C. 20008. 