John Michael Strickler "Mike"
Sgt., USAF (Retired)
Of Annandale, VA, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Loving son of Billy M. Strickler of Annadale; devoted brother of Mary A. Strickler of Chase City, VA. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Theresia Katherina Stickler. He is survived by a host of extended family in the U.S. and Germany. He was a faithful member of the American Legion Post 1976 in Annandale.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to ASPCA, www.ASPCA.org
or to the American Legion Post 1976, www.Post1976.org
, in loving memory of Mike.