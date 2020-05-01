The Washington Post

JOHN "Mike" STRICKLER

Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Funeral service
To be announced at a later date
Arlington National Cemetery
Notice
John Michael Strickler "Mike"  
Sgt., USAF (Retired)  

Of Annandale, VA, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Loving son of Billy M. Strickler of Annadale; devoted brother of Mary A. Strickler of Chase City, VA. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Theresia Katherina Stickler. He is survived by a host of extended family in the U.S. and Germany. He was a faithful member of the American Legion Post 1976 in Annandale.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to ASPCA, www.ASPCA.org or to the American Legion Post 1976, www.Post1976.org, in loving memory of Mike.

Published in The Washington Post on May 1, 2020
