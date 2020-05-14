

JOHN E. SUNDGREN



John Sundgren of Falls Church, VA, passed away on April 21, 2020. John was born in 1933 in Brussels, Belgium. He grew up and received his education in Helsinki, Finland. As an economist, he was interested in the challenges faced by developing countries. Joined by his wife and two small children, he worked for the United Nations in Santiago, Chile, from 1964 to 1968. Then, he spent two years working for the Finnish government's bureau of statistics in Helsinki. In 1968, he took his family to America to begin his long career with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC. After retiring from the IMF, he continued to work as a consultant, helping countries around the world set up their consumer price indices, among other kinds of projects. At home, he pursued his interests in art, museums, books, writing, hiking, and lively socializing with family and friends.

John is deeply mourned by Gundula, his wife of 60 years; his son Jan and daughter Lenja; his daughter-in-law Victoria and son-in-law Jonathan; and his three grandsons, Erik, Max, and Conrad. He will also be missed by his relatives in Finland, including his siblings Tatjana and Christian, and his many friends and former colleagues in the Washington area and beyond. A private gathering in his memory will take place at a later date.