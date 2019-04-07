

John Carroll Surina



On June 20, 2018, at the age of 74, John Surina passed away peacefully in Loudoun County, Virginia. He was devoted to his family and is survived by his wife Donna; daughter Suzanne; grandsons Sean and Kevin; brother Richard; extended family, and many friends. John was a lifelong advocate for civil rights, democracy building, and government ethics, and held numerous executive positions in the public and private sectors. John lived a full and interesting life and is remembered for his upbeat personality, his intellect, the positive difference he made in the world, and the joy and love he shared with all who knew him. John will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery at 11 a.m. on May 16, 2019. For more information about the service, please contact his daughter Suzanne at (703) 403-8642.