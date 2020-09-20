

John Paul Sylva, Jr. Capt., U.S. Navy (Ret.)

Passed peacefully Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Columbus, GA. He received a Mechanical/Civil Engineer Degrees from Stevens Institute of Technology and Rensselaer Institute of Technology. His Masonic memberships include: Widows Sons Lodge #60, Hiram Lodge #7, TN Lodge of Research, Dillahunty Lodge #112, Lewisburg OES #318, York Rite, Excellent High Priest Royal Arch Chapter, Franklin Council Cryptic Masons #134, DePayens Commandery Knights Templar, TN, Grand Royal Patron Amaranth, and Royal Patron Parthenon/Love Court #19 Amaranth. He honorably served in the US Navy for 30 years as an Engineer working with Seabees. He was a Vietnam War Veteran, awarded multiple Bronze Stars, Unit Citations, and Commendations. He worked as engineer and consultant all over the world. He was an avid traveler and photographer. John and Jackie were married at Peace Lutheran in Alexandria, VA. He was devoted to and loved Jackie, his family, the Navy, and the Seabees. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jackie Sylva; his children, Tracy Sheridan (Tom) and John P. Sylva, III (Kathy); grandchildren, Hannah Sylva, Preston and Dana Lester, Wendy Williams (Allan), Daniel Phillabaum. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sylva, Sr. and Helen Skorupski; his brother, Walter Sylva; and daughter, Rene' Beale. Arrangements under the direction Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Rd. Columbus, GA.



