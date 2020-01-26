

John Kenyon Taylor "Jack"

Captain, USN (Ret.)



Capt. John "Jack" Kenyon Taylor, 74, a retired Navy surgeon and veteran of the Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars, died January 14, 2020.

Capt. Taylor was born in Barberton, OH, and graduated in 1963 from Highland High School in Medina, OH. In 1965, he enlisted in the Navy, serving as a corpsman in Vietnam from July 1967 to August 1968. He met his future wife, Mary Anne Lahaie, while working as an OR technician at Mercy Hospital in San Diego, CA.

Capt. Taylor graduated from the University of Missouri medical school in 1975 and continued his Navy service as a surgeon, including as ship's surgeon on the USS Kitty Hawk, Enterprise, Missouri, and Tripoli. His postings included San Diego; Groton, CT; Oakland, CA; and Newport, RI. He concluded his military career at the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) in Washington, where he oversaw medical logistics for deployments around the world. After his naval retirement in 1996, he began a second career in medical informatics.

Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Anne Taylor of Vienna, VA; his daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Lloyd Becker of Tucson, AZ; his son and daughter-in-law, Erik and Lindsay Taylor, and granddaughter, Luna Taylor, all of Springfield, VA; his sister and brother-in-law, Susie and Pete Perenkovich of Fort Myers Beach, FL; and his sister-in-law, Jan Taylor of Warrenton, VA. Capt. Taylor was predeceased by his parents, John and Molly Taylor, and his brother, Jerry.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m. at the Barns at Wolf Trap in Vienna. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to America's VetDogs.