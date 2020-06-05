JOHN "Tee" TAYLOR
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHN EMANUEL TAYLOR "Tee"  1947-2020  
John E. Taylor, 72, of Washington, DC, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his residence. On a date yet to be determined, his life will be celebrated with immediate family. John is survived by, his children; Teandre Taylor (Athena), Lisa Williams (John); sisters, Irene Taylor, Esther Birch, Emma Fair-Avery, Elizabeth Baltimore; brother Roy Taylor (Jean); five grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He graduated from Cardoza High School in 1964 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. John, a Vietnam Veteran, started a career in the Federal Government where he retired from the Department of Treasury - Bureau of Engraving and Printing in 2010, after 44 years of service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved