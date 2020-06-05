JOHN EMANUEL TAYLOR "Tee" 1947-2020
John E. Taylor, 72, of Washington, DC, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his residence. On a date yet to be determined, his life will be celebrated with immediate family. John is survived by, his children; Teandre Taylor (Athena), Lisa Williams (John); sisters, Irene Taylor, Esther Birch, Emma Fair-Avery, Elizabeth Baltimore; brother Roy Taylor (Jean); five grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He graduated from Cardoza High School in 1964 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. John, a Vietnam Veteran, started a career in the Federal Government where he retired from the Department of Treasury - Bureau of Engraving and Printing in 2010, after 44 years of service.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.