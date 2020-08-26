JOHN THOMAS

THOMAS John Leslie Thomas, jR. John Leslie Thomas, Jr., 88, died on August 17, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Alexandria, VA, and grew up in the Del Ray area of the city, where he attended George Washington High School. While working for the Army at Fort Ritchie in Maryland, he met his wife, Dian. They were married in 1961 and made a home in Northern Virginia, where they raised their three children, all graduates of Mount Vernon High School. John was an entrepreneur and successful businessman. He and his wife owned and operated several businesses along the Route 1 corridor near Fort Belvoir from the 1960s until the mid- 1990s. Among them: Penn Jersey Auto Supply (now NAPA), Mount Vernon Auto Repair, the Bike Shoppe, Kelths Restaurant and Naturally Nice Frozen Yogurt. He also was a longtime supporter of the Mount Vernon Youth Athletic Association and Woodlawn Little League. In addition to running successful businesses, John liked things that went fast, from cars and planes, to boats and, of course, motorcycles. Some of his favorite things were a 1932 Model A, a 1974 De Tomaso Pantera, a replica of a 1932 Mercedes Benz that he built, a four-seater Cessna airplane and his motorcycles: a 1972 BMW, a Honda Goldwing and a Honda ST 1100. When he and Dian retired to Ormond Beach, FL, in the late 1990s, John joined three motorcycle clubs and positioned bikes around the country so he could always ride, regardless of the season. John was an original "health nut," subscribing to healthy eating and juicing long before it was popular. He made his own juice from vegetables and drank the original protein drink, Tigers Milk. Starting each day at the gym, John enjoyed daily workouts, bicycling, jogging and walking along the George Washington Parkway bike path. John was so fit that at the age of 80, he climbed the rock wall at his granddaughter's birthday party and took a two-week motorcycle trip through the Costa Rican jungle with two friends. He is survived by his wife, Dian Thomas, of Annandale, VA; his three children, Jay Thomas (Cathy), of Annandale, VA; Jeff Thomas (Gayle), of Clifton, VA; and Jackie O'Brien (Paul), of Annandale, VA; seven grandchildren, Jeff O'Brien, Kadi O'Brien, Daniel Thomas, Matthew Thomas, Andrew Thomas, Jake O'Brien, and Wyatt Thomas. He also is survived by his two sisters, Rose Marie Thomas and Nancy Lou Stutzman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frederick Thomas "Freddy." Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army and the ASPCA.Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army and the ASPCA.



