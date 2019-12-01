

MAJOR GENERAL

JOHN CHARLES THOMPSON



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Charles Thompson (Ret.) of Alexandria, Virginia passed away unexpectedly November 16, 2019. He was born December 23, 1943 in Bastrop, Louisiana and graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in 1965.

Thompson was a passionate lover of people and their potential, learning and, above all else, family. He relished his role as loving companion to his wife, sage mentor to his daughters and cherished teacher to his grandchildren - sharing with them his joy of music, sports, ancestry and literature.

Thompson served 35 years in the Army and was recognized for valor in Vietnam. An armor commander at multiple echelons, his notable assignments also included Chairman of the Inter-American Defense Board; Commanding General, U.S. Total Army Personnel Command, and director of operations for U.S. Southern Command.

John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Limbacher Thompson of Alexandria; daughters Heather (David) Votava of Aptos, California and Army Major Johanna (Brian) Wynne of Austin, Texas; and grandchildren, Emma Votava, John Wynne and Anneke Votava. A memorial service will be held at the Fort Myer Memorial Chapel, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, December 4 at 9:30 a.m. ET.