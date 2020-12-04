JOHN EDWARD THOMPSON "Tony"
John Edward "Tony" Thompson of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away at Holy Cross Hospital on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Tony is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon Knight, his daughter Nena Odom of Baltimore, MD, sons Sean Thompson and Joshua Thompson of Silver Spring, MD, granddaughter Kyra Odom of Baltimore, MD, grandson Jett Thompson of Boyds, MD, great granddaughter Yazmin Armstrong of Baltimore, MD, sister, Danta Kay Thompson Johnson (James) of Buena Vista, VA, brother William Thompson (Shirley) of San Antonio, TX, several nieces and a nephew along with a host of extended family and friends. Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Interment will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Fr. Michael's Mission, Inc., P.O. Box 1115, La Plata, MD 20646, or House of Ruth, 5 Thomas Circle, Washington, DC 20005, www.houseofruth.org
