JOHN "Tony" THOMPSON
JOHN EDWARD THOMPSON "Tony"  
John Edward "Tony" Thompson of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away at Holy Cross Hospital on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Tony is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon Knight, his daughter Nena Odom of Baltimore, MD, sons Sean Thompson and Joshua Thompson of Silver Spring, MD, granddaughter Kyra Odom of Baltimore, MD, grandson Jett Thompson of Boyds, MD, great granddaughter Yazmin Armstrong of Baltimore, MD, sister, Danta Kay Thompson Johnson (James) of Buena Vista, VA, brother William Thompson (Shirley) of San Antonio, TX, several nieces and a nephew along with a host of extended family and friends.  Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Interment will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Fr. Michael's Mission, Inc., P.O. Box 1115, La Plata, MD 20646, or House of Ruth, 5 Thomas Circle, Washington, DC 20005, www.houseofruth.org.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
