JOHN W. TIBBETS (Age 89)  
1930-2019  

Of Round Hill, VA, died April 12, 2019. John was born in Battle Creek, MI to Lyman B. Tibbets, M.D. and Hope Brathwaite Tibbets, R.N. and grew up in Washington, DC. John graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, University of Maryland, and served in the US Marine Corps before becoming a dairy farmer and owner of an Amoco station in Leesburg, VA. John is survived by his sister, Mary Tibbets Bennett; his stepchildren, Tom Fleming, Jr., John Fleming and Anthony Fleming; niece, Karen Bennett and nephew, Peter Bennett. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen F Tibbets and nephew, Joshua Bennett. Funeral service at Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville, VA, 11 a.m., on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 17, 2019
