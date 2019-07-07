JOHN FRANCIS TOOHEY "FRANK"
On Thursday, July 4, 2019. Loving husband of Mary M. McGrane; father of Aislinn Toohey; and father-in-law to Alex Safchuck. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Church of the Little Flower, 5607 Massachusetts Ave., Bethesda, MD 20816 on Tuesday, July 9 2019 at 12 p.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Society of Hematology Foundation at hemtology.org
. Full obituary maybe be found on the DeVol Funeral Home (Washington, DC) website.