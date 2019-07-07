The Washington Post

John Toohey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Toohey.
Service Information
DeVol Funeral Home
2222 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC
20007
(202)-333-6680
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of the Little Flower,
5607 Massachusetts Ave.
Bethesda, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

JOHN FRANCIS TOOHEY "FRANK"  

On Thursday, July 4, 2019. Loving husband of Mary M. McGrane; father of Aislinn Toohey; and father-in-law to Alex Safchuck. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Church of the Little Flower, 5607 Massachusetts Ave., Bethesda, MD 20816 on Tuesday, July 9 2019 at 12 p.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Society of Hematology Foundation at hemtology.org. Full obituary maybe be found on the DeVol Funeral Home (Washington, DC) website.

Published in The Washington Post on July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.