

John Eugene Trammell (Age 88)



John Eugene Trammell passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. John, known to many as "Gene" was a man of loyalty and resourcefulness. He enjoyed golfing, reading, DC sports, and spending time with his friends and family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Peggy Ann; his three children, Donna Stocker (Timothy), John Trammell, and Rebecca Testerman (Robert); and grandchildren, Emily Reely (Patrick), David Testerman, Josh Trammell, and Nicholas Stocker. John was greeted in heaven by his parents, Cora Bell and Walter John, his brother, Floyd, and many dear friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Sunday, July 21, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine Laboure Church, Veirs Mill and Claridge Roads, Wheaton, MD, on Monday, July 22, 10:30 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park.