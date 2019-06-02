The Washington Post

JOHN TSERONIS

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
12319 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, DC
Notice
JOHN HARRY TSERONIS (Age 82)  

On Monday, April 22, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband for 55 years of Jane Canter Tseronis, M.D.; father of Matthew (Michael), Peter (Betsy), Daniel (Donna) and Jesse Tseronis; brother of Constantine Harry Tseronis (Laura); grandfather of Jacob, Joshua, Gabrielle and Zachary. Also survived by a niece, Lisa and many other family and friends. A Memorial Mass and a Celebration of John's life will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .

Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019
