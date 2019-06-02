JOHN HARRY TSERONIS (Age 82)
On Monday, April 22, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband for 55 years of Jane Canter Tseronis, M.D.; father of Matthew (Michael), Peter (Betsy), Daniel (Donna) and Jesse Tseronis; brother of Constantine Harry Tseronis (Laura); grandfather of Jacob, Joshua, Gabrielle and Zachary. Also survived by a niece, Lisa and many other family and friends. A Memorial Mass and a Celebration of John's life will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .