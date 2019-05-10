

John Lee Tucker (Age 81)



Entered into eternal life on May 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hiawatha Marilene Tucker. Left to cherish his memory are one daughter, Karen Ollivierre of Milton, MA; two sons, Michael Tucker and Derek Tucker of Cheverly, MD; son-in-law, Franklin Ollivierre, Jr.; one daughter-in-law, Monique Tucker; two grandsons, Franklin Ollivierre III and Marcus Ollivierre; a host of brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 12 p.m. at Social Union Baptist Church, 10011 Cooper Road, Nashville, NC with Rev. Nathaniel Bunn, officiating. Burial St. John Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may consider donating to their local Boys and Girls Club of America. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service, Rocky Mount.