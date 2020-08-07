1/1
JOHN TVELIA Sr.
John Anthony Tvelia, Sr.  
Of Rockville, MD. passed away on August 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia Reynolds Tvelia, his four children, John (Kate) Tvelia Jr., Kristie Feroce, Jessica (Dennis O'Brien) Tvelia, and Katie (Paul) Kaibni, as well as seven beloved grandchildren. John was born on June 13, 1941 to Augusta Tvelia (née Blum) and John Joseph Tvelia in Washington, DC. He grew up in New York City and Falls Church, VA. John was an honored Member of the Armed Forces during the Vietnam war. He was a licensed CPA and a Partner at Bailey and Bailey, PA throughout his professional career. John was a member of the Beltsville Rotary Club, the American Legion, the Eagles Club, and the Knights of Columbus.John was a character, a stubborn joker. He loved fishing with his grandkids, cracking crabs, and the beach and he passed his loves on to his children and grandkids. He had a love of dancing, country and bluegrass music. He always had a story or joke and went to Disney with everyone of his grandkids. He flew airplanes, loved RV trips, and lived for a good buck a shuck. He was always carrying a tool belt and spent years building in his house. That may have been his best attribute, building things - including a very close family that will miss him immensely.Private services will be held for the family Friday, August 7, with an interment service to follow at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to Catholic Charities https://www.catholiccharitiesdc.org/

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 7, 2020.
