

John L. Uhlman

November 8, 1934 - December 11, 2019



John shared his journey of love and life with Patricia, his wife of 59 years, children Kelly and Michael; daughter-in-law Judy, and grandchildren Adam, Riley and Tyler. He was born in Lawrenceburg, IN, one of eight children and is survived by his sister Grace. We honor his memory and mourn the loss of a truly good person; beloved husband, father and grandfather who was hardworking, generous and humble. John served in the US Marine Corps and was a graduate of UCLA . He enjoyed a long career spanning six decades, including work on NASA 's Apollo 13 Lunar Landing Module in the mid 1960's and culminating in his retirement at age 84 as a NOAA contractor in Silver Spring, MD.

John considered himself a simple man. He relished learning and throughout his life had an undiminished curiosity and enthusiasm for new experiences and people. He loved telling a story and having long conversations. He had a lifelong appreciation of music, art, and the natural world. John's love of bargain collecting and passion for books led him to vigorously explore the yard, garage and estate sale scene of Arlington, VA.

He will be inurned in the Columbarium, Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Audubon Society of Northern Virginia.