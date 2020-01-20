The Washington Post

JOHN UTERMOHLE

Service Information
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD
20781
(301)-927-6100
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
5700 Saint Bernard Dr.
Riverdale, MD
John Robert Utermohle  

On Thursday January 16, 2020 of Riverdale, MD. Loving husband of the late Hilda Utermohle, Caring father of John Charles (Trish) Utermohle, Roxanna (Louis) Casaregola Diane Marie (Daniel) Paynter, Lou Ellen (David) Peterson, John Martin (Cheryl) Utermohle, John Douglas Utermohle, John August Utermohle, and John Thomas (Donna) Utermohle. Devoted brother of Charles E. Utermohle of Lutherville, MD and the late Mrs. David Ralston. He also leaves to cherish his memory 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren as well as a host of distant family and friends. John Robert was a patent attorney for the NSA for 35 years and was a devoted and active member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Riverdale, MD. Those who knew and loved him will truly miss his kind and generous spirit and sense of humor. Friend's may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Wednesday January 22, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 5700 Saint Bernard Dr. Riverdale, MD 20737 on Thursday January 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 20, 2020
