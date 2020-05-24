

John Calvin Valentine, Sr.



Son of the late James Alexander Valentine and Mary Bell Wheaton. Born October 16, 1944 in Princess Anne County, now Virginia Beach, VA. One of four children and preceded in death by sister Lee Valentine. United in holy matrimony to Ollie Elizabeth Owens in 1965, who preceded him in death on December 25, 1990. Retired from a dedicated career with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in 2008 after 29 years of service. Member of Greater Mount Calvary Holy Church in Washington, DC. Joyfully wed Doretha Valentina (Tina) Porter in 2010.

John quietly departed this life on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, as a result of complications arising from Covid-19, at age 75. His beautiful, impactful life will forever be cherished by his devoted wife, Tina; his loving children, John, Christopher, Stephanie and Jennifer; his son-in law, Christian and daughter-in-law, Carol; his stepchildren, Kenneth, Charles, and Bertina; his loving sister, Della Mae, brother, James, and sister-in-law, Dorothy; and a host of devoted grand, step grand and step great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and friends.

John will be interred at Washington National Cemetery. May he rest in eternal peace.