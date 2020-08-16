VEATCH In Loving Memory John Walter Veatch November 22, 1939 - July 28, 2020 Licensed Surveyor and Land Planner Due to the current Covid situation, we will be having a celebration of life ceremony as soon as possible. We will invite family and friends to share reflections of John's life and what he meant to them at that time. The family ask that donations in Johns memory be made to Cornerstones in Reston. John Veatch passed at the age of 80 in Ashburn Virginia. John was born in Denver Colorado, the son of James and Nona Veatch. He was middle child, older brother to Charles (Chuck) and younger brother to Jim Veatch. He was raised in Arlington, VA from the age of three. He graduated high school from Washington and Lee's class of "58 in Arlington, VA He leaves behind his three sons, Alan, John (Jay), and Stephen Veatch as well as four grandchildren, Forrest, Haley, Paden, and Mary. He was a resident of Northern VA most of his life. In 1963, at the young age of 24 John worked as a licensed surveyor and land planner in Reston's land planning office. He was skilled engineer that helped to plan and execute R. E. Simon's vision, the town known today as Reston. "He was a great older brother to have, and the reason I started my career in Reston. We had many similar interests, and in many respects, I followed in his footsteps." Charles (Chuck) Veatch. He went on to own three engineering firms. John did a large amount of engineering for developers in the Northern VA area. He was a planner and surveyor for many of the major developers for many years, including NV Homes. His skills reached beyond surveying and land planning to include entrepreneurship, marketing, innovation and all-round self-made businessman. As an innovator in the surveying and land planning field, he held a patent for performing surveys using GPS and satellite imagery. He retired to Naples, FL in 2005.His skills reached beyond surveying and land planning to include entrepreneurship, marketing, innovation and all-round self-made businessman. As an innovator in the surveying and land planning field, he held a patent for performing surveys using GPS and satellite imagery. He retired to Naples, FL in 2005.



