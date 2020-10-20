JOHN VERNON



John Angier Vernon

Passed away on September 20, 2020 at age 69 at home in Chapel Hill, NC surrounded by his loving family. He succumbed to illness associated with his 30-year battle with brain cancer. John was born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 2, 1951 to Ferol Bruce Vernon and Mary Vernon. John was the happy camper of the family with a quick wit and endearing charm. He grew up loving cars, acting in plays and running track. Running would become one of his lifelong practices. He graduated from Duke University in 1973 as a religion major, especially fascinated with Eastern Religions. One of his favorite principles of Buddhism became a personal mantra: "Ego is the cause of all suffering." He graduated from University of Virginia Darden School of Business in 1976 and then married his longtime girlfriend Michele Ruddy in Raleigh, NC in 1977. He was a founding partner of Hospitality Partners, a hotel management company in the DC area, for over 25 years. He loved building businesses, but never took work too seriously, infusing everything he did with his ebullient nature and goofy sense of humor. He became a mentor and beloved manager to so many that worked for him over the years. In 1980 John welcomed his first child, his son Ferol into the world, and a few years later his daughter Emily. Fatherhood was another role he took seriously, but infused with joy and laughter. At age 39, he was diagnosed with an astrocytoma in his brain and given only a few years left to live. However, his radiation treatment was successful, and his long-term survival was aided by his ever-present positive attitude. From 2006-2013 John had several strokes, due to previous radiation treatments weakening his brain, which began to chip away at his mobility and ability to communicate. Even when confronted with the indignities of his strokes' effects, he insisted he was "Outstanding!" his favorite phrase, and a tribute to his eternal optimism. John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Michele Vernon (nee Ruddy); his two children, Ferol M. Vernon and Emily Vernon; three grandchildren; as well as his two older siblings, Ferol Bruce Vernon Jr. and Lynne Vernon. Memorial service at a later date.



