John Vezzi
(Age 90)
On Thursday, February 28, 2019, of Mount Airy, MD. Beloved husband of the late Domenica Vezzi; father of Greg Vezzi, Josephine (Dale) Barrett and Michael Vezzi; grandfather of John (Stephanie) and Nicholas (Frances) Barrett, Tony, Vince and Christina Vezzi; great-grandfather of Eve and Emma Barrett. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. and on March 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. , where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.