JOHN VILLA

John J. Villa
Born Juan Villagrana, aged 102, died at his home in Southfield, Michigan on May 24, 2020. He was an eternal optimist, had an ever present smile and a gentle grace. He was devoted to his family. He was born in a mud shack in Santiaguito, a small village in the high plains of western Mexico. He came to this country at the age of 4, his family picked fruit along the way, and settled in Detroit. He grew up fatherless and in complete poverty. He excelled in school and gave the valedictory speech in a borrowed suit. He was unable to afford college. He received his American citizenship and joined the Army, serving in the Pacific Theater in WW2. When he returned from the war, he married Susie Hoogasian, a college student who he had met in 1942 while she was working in the war plants around Detroit, and they raised a family, John, Nancy and Jim. With the benefit of the GI Bill, he was able to afford college, received a B.S. from the University of Michigan in Metallurgical Engineering and was hired by the General Electric Company. He worked for GE his entire career eventually becoming an executive. Susie became a college professor and a published folklorist. She died in 1978 and he later married Jean McConnell and raised her children, Katie and Sara, as his own. When he retired from GE, he devoted the next 30 years of his life to charitable activities, as many as ten every week, many of which involved Detroit's Mexican community. He received many civic honors for his charitable activities and had a building named after him in his old neighborhood. He reduced his charitable activities at age 95 but remained vigorous until several months before his death. This remarkable life, which began in a mud shack, was an embodiment of the American dream. John J. Villa was not a famous man but he was part of the great generation on which this Nation is founded. Vaya con Dios, Dad. His first wife, Susie Hoogasian Villa, preceded him in death. John is survived by his wife Jean, children John (Ellen) of Bethesda, MD, Nancy Bryk (Lawrence) of Ann Arbor, MI, Jim (Aristia) of Falls Church, VA, Katie Bridges (Charles) of Allen Park, MI, Sara Wilkie (Steve) of Troy, MI; 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, his sister, Adela Cerna Murray, and many nieces and nephews. A private service was held. Contributions in John Villa's memory may be made to Wayne State University's Institute of Gerontology, attn: Dr. Peter Lichtenberg at fundoffice@lists.wayne.edu or Leader Dogs for the Blind in Auburn Hills, MI: https://www.leaderdog.org/ways-to-give/giving-options/donate-in-honor-or-memory/.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.