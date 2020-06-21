JOHN VILLA

I never knew John personally, but I knew of him by way of his lovely and gracious 1st wife, Susie Hoogasian. I met her once, in 1963, under very unusual circumstances, when I was 19; and we spoke of her folklore work at Wayne State University. I was struck by her glowing compliments of her husband as one who encouraged and supported her scholarly work. She immediately became my inspiration and example that a woman can have a family and career as long as she has the emotional and spiritual support of a good husband. May his memory be eternal.

Sophia Manoulian Kugeares

Teacher