JOHN CARL VILLFORTH (Age 88)
Of Rockville, Md passed peacefully on September 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years to Joanne H. Villforth; loving father of Mary Jane Villforth-Smith
, Elaine Michelle Villforth, and Jenna (Warren) Villforth Veazey; dear grandfather to Adriana, Matthew, Rosemary, Carl, Dylan and Ellie.
A memorial service will be held at the Guild Chapel in Asbury Methodist Village on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3:15 p.m. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John C. Villforth' s name to either of the following: The Public Health Service Commissioned Officers Foundation: phscof.org
or The John C. and Joanne H. Villforth Graduate Scholarship in Bioengineering: Checks can be made payable to The Pennsylvania State University to The Pennsylvania State University, Office of Donor and Member Services, 2583 Gateway Drive, Bristol Place One, Suite 130, State College, PA 16801. Please view and sign only family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com