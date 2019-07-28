JOHN J. VINCIGUERRA
On, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The beloved husband of Shirley ; father of Mark and Paul (Monica) Vinciguerra, Gina (Ray) Barrett, and Lisa (Tom) Williams; grandfather of Danny, Michael, Jenna, Christopher, Brianna, Chad, Alexis, Norris, Tony, Jeanne, Kristen, Mathew, David, Valerie, and Kellie; brother of Ann Pompa, Mary Strippy, Dino, and the late Joseph Vinciguerra; and several great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate John's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made at: www.gofundme.com/ritchie-strong
An online guestbook is available at: