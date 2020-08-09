JOHN RAIBLE WAGLEY
John Raible Wagley, of Nantucket, Massachusettts, died July 29, 2020 on Nantucket. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 12, 1931, he is survived by his wife Jean Lawrence Wagley, his children from previous marriages, Elizabeth, John, Jr. and Isabella, three grandchildren and his half-sister Melinda Lucas Geddes. He was predeceased by his daughter Louisa-Caroline and his sister Elizabeth Wagley Danforth. Interment will be private at Prospect Hill Cemetery on Nantucket. For his obituary, please see: https://tinyurl.com/John-Wagley-Obituary