A longtime friend and though I’ve been in Europe since leaving DC half a century ago we never lost contact, our paths crossing in Paris or my rare visits to Nantucket. His enthusiasm for what he loved and believed in was contagious and though he could be deadly serious when it was called for, laughter was never more than a few words away. RIP, dear friend.

My sincere condolences to Jean, Elizabeth, John Jr. and Isabella.

alicia coriolano

Friend