JOHN WAGLEY
1931 - 2020
JOHN RAIBLE WAGLEY  
John Raible Wagley, of Nantucket, Massachusettts, died July 29, 2020 on Nantucket. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 12, 1931, he is survived by his wife Jean Lawrence Wagley, his children from previous marriages, Elizabeth, John, Jr. and Isabella, three grandchildren and his half-sister Melinda Lucas Geddes. He was predeceased by his daughter Louisa-Caroline and his sister Elizabeth Wagley Danforth. Interment will be private at Prospect Hill Cemetery on Nantucket. For his obituary, please see: https://tinyurl.com/John-Wagley-Obituary

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
August 8, 2020
The best times ever always had with the Wagleys in Nantucket. John on the Widow's Walk distributing largesse in his typical generous fashion!, He was unique and will be sadly missed.
Stella Sykes
Friend
August 7, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family at this time of grieving.
Simone Taylor
August 3, 2020
A longtime friend and though I’ve been in Europe since leaving DC half a century ago we never lost contact, our paths crossing in Paris or my rare visits to Nantucket. His enthusiasm for what he loved and believed in was contagious and though he could be deadly serious when it was called for, laughter was never more than a few words away. RIP, dear friend.
My sincere condolences to Jean, Elizabeth, John Jr. and Isabella.
alicia coriolano
Friend
