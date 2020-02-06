WALKER JOHN CUSWORTH WALKER, IV (Age 63) Passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2020. He was a resident of White Stone, Virginia. The son of the late John Cusworth Walker III and Louise Leahy Harrison, Mr. Walker was born and raised in the Washington, DC area and spent summers in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware surfing, playing guitar, and spending time with his family. He was a graduate of East Carolina University, earning a B.S. in Business with a concentration in real estate. He began his professional career working for John C. Walker Companies, a land development and construction company in Chevy Chase, Maryland, representing the seventh generation of his family involved in real estate and construction. In 1987 he and his young family moved to White Stone, Virginia where he started Walker Homes Inc., a custom home building company. Walker Homes Inc. built many homes throughout the Northern Neck, and Mr. Walker's care and attention to detail is evident in the homes he built and the relationships he formed along the way. Johnnie was a passionately curious person. He studied a variety of subjects ranging from genealogy and sacred geometry to music and aquaculture. His friends and family marveled at his ability to weave seemingly unrelated subjects together into lengthy explanations of the world and the way things work. He was always good for a great story. He was fiercely loyal to his family, and there was nothing he loved more than spending time with them, whether sitting outside on the veranda watching the sun rise, going out on the boat with his grandkids, or working on a project with his boys. He could outwork anyone. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Lucile O'Shaughnessy Walker; two sons, John (Sean) Cusworth Walker V (wife Miranda Lee Walker) of Burlington, NC., and William Bradley Walker (wife Jenifer Elaine Walker) of White Stone, VA; two grandchildren, Willow Elaine Walker and William Wren Walker; six siblings, Betsy Lamond, Louise Rose, Jennifer Walker, Margaret Walker, Billy Walker, and Susie Gilday; and numerous nieces and nephews. The Walker Family invites friends and family to a celebration of life ceremony at Currie Funeral Home, in Kilmarnock, VA on Saturday, February 8 at 1 p.m. The family will receive visitors prior to the ceremony from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. A family burial will take place at a later date at historic Oak Hill Cemetery in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johnnie's memory may be made to Oak Hill Cemetery Historic Preservation Foundation, 3001 R Street, NW, Washington, DC 20007. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johnnie's memory may be made to Oak Hill Cemetery Historic Preservation Foundation, 3001 R Street, NW, Washington, DC 20007.

