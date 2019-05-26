The Washington Post

JOHN WALSH Jr. (1946 - 2019)
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary of Sorrows Historical Church
Fairfax, VA
JOHN P. WALSH, JR.  

John P. Walsh, Jr., 72, passed away May 20, 2019 at home in Fairfax, VA. A graduate of USMA at West Point, he retired as a Colonel in the US Army. John was also a BG in the Massachusetts National Guard. After retirement he practiced as an attorney in Fairfax County and taught at the Army Force Management School at Fort Belvoir, VA.
John is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Virginia (Ginger), his devoted children, John III (Shivika), Timothy (Stephanie), Jenifer (Todd) and Kevin (Christine), and cherished grandchildren Clio, Anaya, Liam, Ezra and Tyan. John is also survived by his sisters, Florence (Dennis) and Mary, and brother, Bill (Elin).
A funeral Mass will be offered on May 31 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary of Sorrows Historical Church in Fairfax. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Capital Caring Hospice, Pancreatic Cancer Network or Inova Health Foundation.
Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
