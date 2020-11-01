1/
JOHN "Phil" WALSH
JOHN PHILIP WALSH "Phil"  
On Friday, October 9, 2020 John Philip "Phil" Walsh, age 78. Beloved stepfather of Edward, Harry (Marie) and Arthur (Angela Ratliff) Starbird, and Christine Love; dear brother of Roseann Walsh; loving uncle of Joseph Hicks (Leah); also survived by eight step-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents John J. and Rose A. (nee Shilback) Walsh and his brother Joseph Anthony Walsh. Phil worked at the Baltimore Sun as a linotype machinist. He later moved to Virginia where he worked for the Washington Post as a computer technician and at the Help Desk. He was an auditor for Washington Typographical Union 101-12. He received his bachelor's degree from George Mason University.A memorial Mass was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Cockeysville, Maryland. Online condolences may sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
