JOHN PHILIP WALSH "Phil"
On Friday, October 9, 2020 John Philip "Phil" Walsh, age 78. Beloved stepfather of Edward, Harry (Marie) and Arthur (Angela Ratliff) Starbird, and Christine Love; dear brother of Roseann Walsh; loving uncle of Joseph Hicks (Leah); also survived by eight step-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents John J. and Rose A. (nee Shilback) Walsh and his brother Joseph Anthony Walsh. Phil worked at the Baltimore Sun as a linotype machinist. He later moved to Virginia where he worked for the Washington Post as a computer technician and at the Help Desk. He was an auditor for Washington Typographical Union 101-12. He received his bachelor's degree from George Mason University.A memorial Mass was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Cockeysville, Maryland. Online condolences may sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
