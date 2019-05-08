John C. Walter
On Sunday, May 5, 2019, John C. Walter of Germantown, MD. Loving father of John A. Walter (Laura) and Christopher M. and Michael J. Walter and the late Patrick T. Walter; Brother of Robert Walter and Eleanor Dipietro and the late Melvin E. Walter, Jr. Also survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Friends may call at Mother Seton Catholic Church, 19951 Father Hurley Blvd., Germantown, MD 20874 on Monday May 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.