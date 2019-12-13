

John Cheng Hwai Wang

(age 85)



On Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosa Jenny; father of Sophia, Maria (Ping), Nina (Jim), and Amy (John); Proud grandfather of Jocelyn, Jeremy, Bella, Mei Mei, and Sebastian. Also survived by his sister, Mary Hsieh of Connecticut.

Retired after dedicating 40 years to the Federal Communications Commission as an electrical engineer. Published dozens of technical papers in various professional journals and developed a sky-wave propagation model. Was a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Received his BSEE degree from the University. of Maryland, and his MSEE degree from the Univ. of Pittsburgh. His interests included astronomy, Chinese history, and contract bridge.

Relatives and friends may call at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD, on Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 11007 Montgomery Rd, Beltsville, MD 20705, on Monday, at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.