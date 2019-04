Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN WARREN.



JOHN D. WARREN (Age 87)



Entered into eternal peace, after medical complications, on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; their children Felicia (Roderick) Perkins and Clifford (Jennifer) Warren and five grandchildren.

A memorial will be held at Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Springs, MD, 20904 at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019.