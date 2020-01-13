

JOHN W. WARREN



John W. Warren died on January 7, 2020, after a valiant 18-month battle with lung cancer. John was born on October 24, 1943, in Wakefield, Virginia. He liked to say that his real life began when he moved to Maryland where he met his wife, Marcia Young, at a local roller skating rink. John was a general contractor, and in 1993 he founded his own firm, The Warren-Young Group.

He and Marcia loved to travel. They biked together in Denali, tasted wine in Siena, zip-lined in Costa Rica, rode the rapids in Newfoundland, took a barge trip on the Canal du Midi, and toured Kenya and Tanzania on safari. Their most recent trip was an October river cruise from Budapest to Prague.

For the past 17 years, John and Marcia have lived on a ten-acre "farmette" in Dickerson, Maryland where John indulged his passion for gardening, cooking and the outdoors. He was a Master Gardener and always had the best tomatoes in the neighborhood. John was also known as the "Grill Meister," and his pulled pork, burnt ends and smoked brisket were legend. He adored his German short haired pointer, Sadie, and was most happy riding with her on the tractor and walking with her in the woods.

Mourning his death will be his many friends and his adoring family: his son, Adam Chase; his daughter-in-law, Alison; his twin granddaughters, Lauren and Alexis; his brothers-in-law Steve Young (Kathy) and Bob Young; and his grieving wife, Marcia.

Heartfelt thanks to John's team at the Sibley Oncology Department: Dr. Levy; Dr. Lerner; Dr. Ladra; Sue Ely; and Jackie Buschmann. If you would like to make a donation in John's honor, please consider the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.