John M. Warren, Sr.
"Warren" (Age 89)
On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, resident of Washington, DC. Survived by a devoted wife, Shirley Warren; a loving son, John (Annette); two granddaughters Courtney and Rachel; and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5119 4th Street NW, Washington, DC, Visitation 10 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m. Interment on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. Quantico National Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS.