WASHINGTON JOHN AUGUSTINE WASHINGTON John A. Washington, a founder and Managing Director of Farr, Miller & Washington, investment counsel, and retired sales vice-president of the former Alex Brown & Sons, died March 6, 2020, happily surrounded by family and friends. After graduation with honors from Hotchkiss and Harvard, both of which he attended as a scholarship student, Mr. Washington began studies at the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University. However, a near fatal case of tuberculosis required long years of treatment at Saranac Lake Sanatarium, ending his medical career. Later, Mr. Washington convalesced in Santa Barbara, where he managed the San Ysidro Ranch for several years. Subsequently, Mr. Washington relocated to Washington, where he entered the financial field. He became a member and then President of the Washington Society of Investment Analysts. For several years he edited "Facts and Figures on Washington Securities". He also served as President of the Board of Directors of Columbia Hospital for Women, as well as President of the Board of Trustees of the House of Mercy, during his many years of service on those charitable boards. Mr. Washington was a member of the Harvard Club of New York, the Metropolitan and University Clubs, and the Chevy Chase Club. A descendant of two brothers of George Washington, he served as the General's representative in The Society of the Cincinnati in the State of Virginia. A member of the Society of the Lees of Virginia, he was founder and for 30 years Chairman of its Educational Loan Fund, among other responsibilities. His hobby of the study of the records of early Virginia families, including the Washingtons and Lees, resulted in the publication of information which is extensively relied on as source material for genealogists, both professional and amateur. These records are now housed in the archives of Washington and Lee University, and recently formed the foundation for the ten-volume book The Washingtons: A Family History. He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years and is survived by his loving children and granddaughter. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in the Chapel of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, 1113 W. Main St. Durham, NC 27701-2028 The family will greet friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 2020 at Zion Episcopal Church Cemetery, 301 E Congress St., Charles Town, WV 25414 in Charles Town, W. VA., on Saturday March 14, and 11 a.m., with interment in the family plot there.

