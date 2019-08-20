JOHN ALEXANDER WEGLICKI
"Alex"
February 12, 1985 - August 11, 2019
Alex, beloved husband of Jacqueline Russo-Weglicki, loving son of William B. Weglicki and the late Cynthia C. Weglicki, brother of Caldwell E. Weglicki and W. Douglas Weglicki, nephew of John H. Caldwell and Janet W. Kleinberg, cousins Rachel and Rebecca and cherished Brother of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Union, passed away on August 11, 2019 after a prolonged illness following a severe stroke. The interment will be at a later date alongside his mother's grave at Parklawn Memorial Park cemetery, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to: IATSE Local 22 Stagehands Emergency Relief Fund In the name of Brother John Alexander Weglicki, 1810 Hamlin St NE Washington DC 20018.