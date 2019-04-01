Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN WESLEY ROBINSON.



John Wesley Robinson



On Friday, March 29, 2019, John Wesley Robinson (Jack), of Lusby, Maryland passed away peacefully at the age of 88.

Jack is survived by the love of his life of 64 years, Dr. Mary Evans Robinson, son, Mark Robinson and wife, Carolyn, daughter, Lisa Robinson-Harris and husband, Mark Harris, and three wonderful grandchildren, Olivia Robinson, Laurel Robinson, and Michael Harris.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

As an avid sailor, Jack will be navigating the waters of the Chesapeake Bay for all eternity.