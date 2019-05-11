

John D. White (Age 91)



John White, of Rockville, MD, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. John was predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Irene.

He was the devoted father of Jonathan (Donna) White and grandfather of Andrew, Austin and Alexa.

He was born in Newark, NJ in 1928 and grew up in Buffalo, NY. He earned a BA and a master's degree in Biology from the University of Buffalo before moving to Nashville, TN. There he earned a Ph.D. in Biology and met the love of his life. They were married in 1951 and enjoyed many years together. After serving in the US Army for three years they ultimately moved to Frederick, MD where he worked as a microbiologist at Fort Detrick.

He was actively involved with the for over thirty years and served as president of the national organization in 1991 and 1992.

He enjoyed collecting and restoring antiques. He was an avid photographer and traveled the world extensively. He and his wife also enjoyed many wonderful performances at the Kennedy Center.

The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment at Norbeck Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at www.alz.org , or to Independent Living Opportunities at www.ilonow.org

