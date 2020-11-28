Retired public relations manager and former journalist passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 78. John was the husband of Carolyn Jackson White. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for major newspapers and television stations, including The Washington Star, WJLA-TV, and The Chicago Tribune (where he was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize). John was a press secretary for former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry and Communications Director for the NAACP under Kweisi Mfume. He was a founding member of the National Association of Black Journalists. John is survived by his wife and five children, nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services: Wylie Funeral Home, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD on November 28, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Services will be livestreamed, visit