1/
JOHN WHITTY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHN WILLIAM WHITTY (Age 74)  
Of Bethesda, MD passed away on September 23, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Patricia, his son Bill, daughter Michelle (Chris) Connolly and seven grandchildren he adored, Grace, John, Katherine, Keegan, Sean, Brendan and Bridget.  A graduate of St. John's College High School and Villanova University, Bill went on to receive the NAVY AND MARINE CORPS Medal for Heroism in 1971. He later joined the family business, providing value to the Washington Metropolitan community though his engineering talents at Whitty Construction.  He cherished his time down on the Northern Neck (VA), fishing, boating and enjoying every sunset. Those who knew him best understood his greatest accomplishment was being a devout father and husband. Bill measured success based upon the friendships he maintained and the desire to welcome all into his home. He is remembered for his generosity, his gentle spirit and for having a profound impact on many within the area.  The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1 at The Church of the Little Flower, Bethesda, Maryland from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be held at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Potomac, Maryland. Memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to The Church of the Little Flower or St. John's College High School.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved