JOHN WHITTY

Of Bethesda, MD passed away on September 23, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Patricia, his son Bill, daughter Michelle (Chris) Connolly and seven grandchildren he adored, Grace, John, Katherine, Keegan, Sean, Brendan and Bridget. A graduate of St. John's College High School and Villanova University, Bill went on to receive the NAVY AND MARINE CORPS Medal for Heroism in 1971. He later joined the family business, providing value to the Washington Metropolitan community though his engineering talents at Whitty Construction. He cherished his time down on the Northern Neck (VA), fishing, boating and enjoying every sunset. Those who knew him best understood his greatest accomplishment was being a devout father and husband. Bill measured success based upon the friendships he maintained and the desire to welcome all into his home. He is remembered for his generosity, his gentle spirit and for having a profound impact on many within the area. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1 at The Church of the Little Flower, Bethesda, Maryland from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be held at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Potomac, Maryland. Memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to The Church of the Little Flower or St. John's College High School.