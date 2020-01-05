

John Leonard Wood



Lt. Col. John Leonard Wood, son of Mary Olys and Robert Wood Sr, died on January 1, 2020, in Towson, Maryland. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Patricia Doyle Wood; was the cherished and very involved father to Maura Wood Vonasek and Stephanie Wood LaLumiere and step-father to S. Jay Demarco IV, Suzanne Demarco Ferris, Stephen F. Demarco, Scott C. Demarco; Beloved brother of sisters, Mary Ann Wood, SSND and Mary Joseph Griffin, both of Towson; and two brothers who pre-deceased him: Robert L. Wood, Jr. and Thomas O. Wood. He also had a special bond with his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Road, Towson, MD 21204, on Tuesday, January 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Burial with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St Vincent de Paul Society (410) 547-5582.