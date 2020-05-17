John Russell Wright
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of John Russell Wright on May 14, 2020. John was a lifelong resident of Burtonsville, MD where he was the manager of the Burtonsville Union Cemetery. John is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Sandra Wright, his dedicated partner of 23 years, Laurie Becraft, his son, Blake Wright and his sister, Doreen Doherty. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in John's name to a . Online condolences can be expressed at