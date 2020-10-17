1/1
JOHN WRIGHT
John Joseph Wright  (Age 68)  
Died on October 11,2020 at his home in Morganton, NC. Born in Silver Spring, MD, he resided in Chesapeake Beach, MD most of his adult life, where he raised his family. During his 32-year career with the Department of Defense, John was consistently recognized for outstanding performance. John retired to the mountains of North Carolina in 2007 to fulfill his dream of creating a sustainable mountain farm. With wife Rita he developed extensive gardens, raised hops for local breweries, volunteered with the Marshall Native Gardens and the Madison County Library, and entertained a constant stream of family and friends, to whom he was affectionately known as "The Legend." John's greatest joys were watching his children develop into exceptional adults, holding each new grandson, and enjoying the mountain view from his porch at "Shangri-la" as he sipped an evening "medicinal."John was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Kathleen Wright, and brother, Herbie. He is survived by his wife, Rita Pelczar, daughter, Alice Wright (Cameron Gokee); sons Jack Wright (Sophia Reini), and Curtis Wright (Emily); grandsons, Emmett and Forrest Gokee, and Griffin Wright; and eight loving siblings. He will be missed by a large extended family and many wonderful friends.No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, gifts of condolence may be sent to Burke County Hospice (www.burkehospice.org) or Manna Food Bank in Asheville, NC (www.mannafoodbank.org). Please go to john-joseph-wright.forevermissed.com to sign John's memorial page.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 17, 2020.
