JOHN YERRICK

YERRICK John Alfred Yerrick (Age 80) Of Bethesda and Oxford, MD, died June 4,2020 from complications of a fall he sustained on May 31. John, a Washington, DC native, is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Daley Yerrick, his son, John A. Yerrick Jr. of Alexandria, his daughter, Jennifer Yerrick Martin, son-in-law, Brian Michael Martin, and grandson, Benjamin Yerrick Martin of Culver City, CA, his sister, Ann Montouri Forgotson of Miami, Florida, and many nieces and nephews. He was known for his love for his family and his large circle of friends, his big heart and generosity, his keen sense of humor, and for being one of the original Capitals' Hockey fans. His support never failed. He would regale anyone willing to listen with a blow-by-blow account of a prior night's game and was boundless in his joy when they won the Stanley Cup. He also could tell you the exact date on which many key events in his lifetime happened and he became an avid reader of history books in his later life, particularly those about World War II. After receiving his undergraduate degree in Accounting from American University and getting his CPA license, John enjoyed a 40-year career at Deloitte & Touche LLP where he retired as a senior partner in the Greater Washington practice in 2002. John held several leadership positions in his career in the Washington, DC, Baltimore and Richmond offices including serving as Partner in Charge - Audit. John was known for his commitment and dedication to his clients and was viewed as an outstanding accounting technician. He will also be remembered by many fellow partners and colleagues as having a significant impact on their careers as a mentor. He was a former Treasurer and member of the board of directors of Bethesda Country Club. He also served on the board of directors of Williams Industries, Inc., a construction conglomerate based in Manassas, VA and the board of The Whalen Company of Easton, MD. John was well known in both professional and charitable circles in the Greater Washington, DC area, dedicating both his time and his talent to causes he and his wife strongly supported. Together they were part of the foundation of Vital Voices Global Partnership, Inc., a non-profit organization that supports the economic and political advancement of women in developing countries. Because of current social distancing requirements due to COVID-19, a funeral Mass celebrating his life will be held at a later date. The family requests any memorial contributions be made in his name to one of the following: Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington, 924 G St NW, Washington, DC 20001. Vital Voices Global Partnership, a 501c3 nonprofit Attention: Building Fund, 1625 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Suite 300, Washington, DC 20036. International Catholic Migration Commission 31 Milk Street, Suite 315, Boston, MA 02108 Please visit www.DevolFuneralHome.com for more information and to sign the guest book.Please visit www.DevolFuneralHome.com for more information and to sign the guest book.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.