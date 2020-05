Or Copy this URL to Share

John Manard Young

On May 18, 2020 John M. Young, 87, died in Washington, DC. Mr. Young is survived by his wife Margaret Young, a son, two stepsons, a sister, a brother, and other loving family members. A Zoom memorial will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 12 noon. Burial at Maryland National Memorial Park Cemetery.



