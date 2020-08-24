JOHN YOUNG

John Francis Young
Born December 23, 1987; died August 2, 2020. John was a lifelong resident of Brookland, Washington, DC. He graduated from Holy Trinity Catholic School in Georgetown and studied Technical Theatre at PG Community College. John's life and work took many turns, and he was particularly proud of his time with Bricklayers Union Local 1. John loved books, was proud of his Irish ancestry, and had a long-standing interest in Nordic history and mythology. John is remembered for being charming, funny, caring, and loyal, a protector of his friends and the most vulnerable among us. He showed patience and love for his neighbors at Bethlehem House, a residence for adults with developmental disabilities, and as a teenager taught kayaking to students at the Lab School. John was an adventurer; he loved nature and being around water, especially swimming, kayaking, and fishing. As a child he enjoyed spending time with his family in St. Simons Island, Georgia, where he spent hours fishing and crabbing at the pier. He loved all creatures, large and small, from his leopard gecko Sticky, who lived an unexpectedly long life, to his dogs Crispy, and especially Bodie, who he rescued from illegal dog fighting. John was passionate about music, and was a fixture in the local music scene, attending hundreds of shows and performing as the beloved frontman for several bands he formed with friends. Most of all, John loved his family, and the many friends who became chosen family over the years. John is survived by his mother, Dr. Jacqueline Young, of Washington, DC and St. Simons Island, Georgia, his sister Katherine Young, of Washington, DC and Bangkok, Thailand, his uncles William Young of Newport Beach, California and Robert Young of Denver, Colorado, and his aunt Dr. Diane Smith of St. Simons Island, Georgia. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, John's family encourages donating to Ashley Treatment Center (www.Ashleytreatment.org
), the National Lawyers Guild (www.nlg.org/donate/nlgf/mass
defense/.), or to an organization whose mission honors John's life and your memory of him.