JOHNATHAN LEE JONES SR.
Johnathan Lee Jones Sr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 11, 2019. Johnathan was a devoted father of two. He is also survived by his loving parents, grandmother, two brothers, two sisters and a host of, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Viewing 9 a.m. and funeral service 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 5101 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC, Rev. John W. Davis, officiating. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Snead Funeral Home.