JOHNATHAN JONES

Service Information
Snead Funeral Home - Washington
5732 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-726-4400
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
5101 14th Street, NW
Washington, DC
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
5101 14th Street, NW
Washington, DC
Notice
JOHNATHAN LEE JONES SR.  

Johnathan Lee Jones Sr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 11, 2019. Johnathan was a devoted father of two. He is also survived by his loving parents, grandmother, two brothers, two sisters and a host of, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Viewing 9 a.m. and funeral service 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 5101 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC, Rev. John W. Davis, officiating. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Snead Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 24, 2019
