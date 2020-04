Johnella Tolliver Jenkins



Entered into eternal life on Monday, April 6, 2020. Johnella was a native Washingtonian who graduated from Cardoza High School in 1959. At the tender age of 40, she earned her Bachelor's in Finance and Accounting.

She is survived by two sons, Antoine Jenkins and Shawn Jenkins (Jane); six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Services are private.